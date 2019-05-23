- ITV Report
-
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh 'released' after 17 years in prison
The California man who became known as the American Taliban after his battlefield capture in Afghanistan in November 2001 is being released from prison.
John Walker Lindh, 38, has spent more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support to the Taliban.
His status in the inmate registry changed from scheduled for release on Thursday from the US federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, to “unknown”.
His lawyer in Virginia, Bill Cummings, said “no comment, bye-bye” when asked if Lindh had been freed.
Lindh’s plea deal called for a 20-year sentence, but he is getting out a few years early for good behaviour.
His release has been opposed by the family of Mike Spann, who was killed in Afghanistan during an uprising of Taliban prisoners.
Mr Spann had interrogated Lindh shortly before the attack.
A judge recently imposed additional restrictions on Lindh’s post-release supervision, including monitoring of his internet use.
When he was discovered in 2001, he was among captured Taliban troops and al-Qaida fighters who had been holed up for six days in a basement of the Qalai Janghi fort.
They had been hiding from northern alliance soldiers who had put down a riot by Taliban prisoners in the fortress.
The Taliban and foreign fighters who revolted at Qalai Janghi had been brought to the fortress after surrendering the northern Afghan city of Kunduz to northern alliance fighters.
At the time of his capture, his mother Marilyn Walker described her son as a "sweet, shy kid" who had gone to Pakistan with an Islamic humanitarian group to help the poor, she told Newsweek.
"If he got involved in the Taliban, he must have been brainwashed," Marilyn Walker, a home health care worker, said.
"He was isolated. He didn't know a soul in Pakistan. When you're young and impressionable, it's easy to be led by charismatic people."