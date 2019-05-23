Battle of the thermostat: Women need to be warm to problem solve but men perform better when it's cold, study reveals

Many workers will agree that the thermostat can become a source of office conflict and a battle between the sexes.

Now academics have waded into the war of words which erupts every summer over air-conditioning to reveal women think better at higher temperatures, while men perform better when its colder.

A study by researchers at the University of Southern California found when asked to do mental arithmetic, women got almost 9 per cent more right when the temperature rose by 5C (9F). They also tried harder to get answers right.

Men on the other hand struggled - they solved 3 per cent fewer tasks correctly when the temperature rose by 5C.

The new findings reveal women don't just need warmth for comfort, they need it to help boost brainpower and solve problems efficiently.