- ITV Report
Battle of the thermostat: Women need to be warm to problem solve but men perform better when it's cold, study reveals
Many workers will agree that the thermostat can become a source of office conflict and a battle between the sexes.
Now academics have waded into the war of words which erupts every summer over air-conditioning to reveal women think better at higher temperatures, while men perform better when its colder.
A study by researchers at the University of Southern California found when asked to do mental arithmetic, women got almost 9 per cent more right when the temperature rose by 5C (9F). They also tried harder to get answers right.
Men on the other hand struggled - they solved 3 per cent fewer tasks correctly when the temperature rose by 5C.
The new findings reveal women don't just need warmth for comfort, they need it to help boost brainpower and solve problems efficiently.
The study's lead author, Tom Chang, associate professor of finance and business economics at USC said: ''What we found is, it's not just whether you feel comfortable or not, but that your performance is affected by temperature.''
Researchers used air conditioning and electric heaters to vary the temperature of a room between 16C (61F) and 33C (91F).
They asked more than 500 participants to do 50 sums, adding up to five two-digit numbers together over five minutes.
In another five-minute task, participants made as many words as they could out of ten letters.
For every ten words women were able to get in this task, they would guess an additional word with every 10C rise in temperature.
But men would get just over half a word less, according to the study which was published in the journal PLOS One.
The researchers concluded people make more effort when they are not distracted by being too cold or too warm.