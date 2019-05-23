Caravan and pub among UK's strangest polling stations for European elections

Across the UK, voters are casting votes - some in rather unusual locations. Credit: PA

Voters are heading to the polls across the UK for the European Parliament elections - and they're putting their crosses down in some odd locations. While schools and garden centres are familiar places to vote, some people will be using a caravan, a pub without a name, a windmill and even a used car sales lot. A total of 73 MEPs will be elected in nine constituencies in England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each make up one constituency. Polling stations will be open until 10pm on Thursday.

Voters in Hove will cast their votes in a windmill. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Some constituents in Hove will cast their votes at West Blatchington Windmill. Dating from the 1820s, the listed building still has the original mill workings in place over five floors. When the mill is not being used as a polling station, visitors can learn how grain is turned into flour in the traditional smock windmill and explore a fascinating display of historical and agricultural exhibits. Meanwhile, a group of Leicestershire electors will head to a farm in Garthorpe to fill in their ballot slip inside a caravan. The rural village, near Melton Mowbray, is sparsely populated - perhaps a relief for voters not wishing to cast their ballot in cramped conditions.

Voters in Garthrope will use a caravan to cast their ballot. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

In Hampshire, Petersfield Used Car Centre opened its doors as a polling station for the day.

In Hampshire, some voters will be able to browse used cars after casting their vote. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Also in Hampshire, some voters will be casting their ballots at the White Horse Inn in Priors Dean. People not familiar with the area may struggle to find it, the drinking venue is known as the "pub with no name" owing to the lack of signage on the outside of the building. The pub's website said it welcomes dogs, so in this case pets will be allowed inside the polling station - so long as they follow strict rules on their conduct.

Voters will cast their ballot in a pub in Hampshire. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA