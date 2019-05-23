Fugitive says he will turn himself in if his wanted poster gets 15,000 'likes' on Facebook

A US police department has reached a deal with a fugitive for his surrender if enough people “like” a wanted poster on Facebook.

Jose Simms, 29, who is believed to be somewhere in New York, has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on a range of charges.

Brett Johnson of Torrington police in Connecticut posted on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday that Simms had contacted him through the site and agreed to turn himself in if the post with his wanted poster racks up 15,000 likes.

Johnson said he negotiated Simms down from 20,000 likes.

“It will be difficult but is doable,” Mr Johnson wrote.