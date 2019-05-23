ITV announces new Emirates FA Cup broadcast deal

ITV has announced a new broadcast deal to show the Emirates FA Cup, making the competition available entirely free-to-air to viewers from 2021.

The new four-year deal with The Football Association [The FA] will see comprehensive coverage broadcast by ITV across the full breadth of the cup each season, from the First Round through to the Final.

Live coverage of more than 20 matches will be shown each season from 2021/22 through to 2024/25, and the deal also includes live coverage of The FA Community Shield each year.

Sharing coverage with the BBC, ITV will have first pick and fourth pick of matches in the Second Round, Fourth Round and the Quarter Finals, as well as second and third picks for the First, Third and Fifth Rounds and second pick of the Semi-finals.