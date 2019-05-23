- ITV Report
-
ITV announces new Emirates FA Cup broadcast deal
ITV has announced a new broadcast deal to show the Emirates FA Cup, making the competition available entirely free-to-air to viewers from 2021.
The new four-year deal with The Football Association [The FA] will see comprehensive coverage broadcast by ITV across the full breadth of the cup each season, from the First Round through to the Final.
Live coverage of more than 20 matches will be shown each season from 2021/22 through to 2024/25, and the deal also includes live coverage of The FA Community Shield each year.
Sharing coverage with the BBC, ITV will have first pick and fourth pick of matches in the Second Round, Fourth Round and the Quarter Finals, as well as second and third picks for the First, Third and Fifth Rounds and second pick of the Semi-finals.
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “We are delighted to be able to broadcast the FA Cup once again. We are particularly pleased that we shared The FA’s vision of a completely free-to-air competition and look forward to bringing new viewers all the along the road to Wembley Stadium.”
Mark Bullingham, FA Chief Commercial; Football Development Officer, said: “The Emirates FA Cup continues to capture the public’s imagination, drawing millions of viewers at every stage.
"This agreement with ITV is fantastic news and means that we will reach the broadest possible audience across the country.“ITV has been a great broadcast partner with the England Men’s Internationals and will do a brilliant job with the coverage of the world’s most historic cup competition.”
This new deal adds to ITV Sport’s portfolio of first class events, which includes exclusive free-to-air coverage of the England football team’s qualifiers for both the European Championship and World Cup, La Liga, the 6 Nations and exclusive coverage of the Rugby World Cup, top level boxing, UK horse racing, the Tour de France and the French Open.