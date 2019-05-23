- ITV Report
Key Brexit legislation pushed back following backlash from MPs
Theresa May has shelved plans to introduce key Brexit legislation to implement the Withdrawal Agreement in the first week of June following a major backlash from MPs.
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill had been expected to be published on Friday and be debated by MPs in the week beginning June 3, when they return after the Whitsun recess.
But Government whip Mark Spencer, announcing forthcoming business in the Commons, said: “We will update the House on the publication and introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on our return from the Whitsun recess.”
In the Brexit bill's place, the Commons will instead focus on the remaining stages of the Wild Animals in Circuses Bill on Tuesday June 4. The rest of the week filled up with backbench matters, including debates on the Grenfell Tower fire, and "mortgage prisoners and vulture funds".
The Prime Minister's official spokesman said Theresa May will be meeting Cabinet colleagues to discuss the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday. "The Prime Minister is listening to her colleagues about the Bill and will be having further discussions," he said.
He could not say when the Bill would be published and refused to be drawn on speculation about Mrs May's future as PM. The spokesman also confirmed that US president Donald Trump's state visit will go ahead in June.
Mr Spencer was deputising at business questions following the resignation of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom, who left the Government in protest at Mrs May’s plans for the Brexit legislation.
Mrs Leadsom is the 36th minister to quit during Mrs May's time in Downing Street.
She is replaced by Treasury minister Mel Stride, Downing Street announced on Thursday afternoon.
Speaking following her resignation Mrs Leadsom told reporters she quit because she couldn't, as leader of the Commons, "announce a bill that I just think has elements I cannot support that aren't Brexit".
She also cited a breakdown of collective responsibility as another of her reasons for stepping down.