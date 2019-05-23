Woman's dying wish to have her healthy pet dog put down and buried next to her causes outrage in US

A healthy Shih Tzu called Emma – who looked similar to this dog – was put down because her owner wanted them to be laid to rest together. Credit: NBC/WWBT

A woman's dying wish to have her healthy dog put down and laid to rest beside her has caused outrage in the US. Emma, a Shih Tzu mix, was euthuanised in Virginia in March, despite the efforts of workers at an animal sanctuary who repeatedly urged the owner's relatives not to carry out the wishes.

"We did suggest they could sign the dog over on numerous occasions, because it’s a dog we could easily find a home for and re-home," Carrie Jones, manager of Chesterfield Animal Services told NBC/WWBT. She added it was to no avail: “Ultimately, they came back in on March 22nd and redeemed the dog." Emma was reportedly taken to a vet, put down and then taken to a pet cremation centre in Richmond, Virginia.The dog's ashes were then given to the executor of the owner's will in an urn for burial.

Veterinarian Dr Kenny Lucas is among those who consider the owner’s final request deeply unethical. Credit: NBC/WWBT