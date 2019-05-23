Many Britons missing out on benefits of local green space, charity warns

About 2.5 million people across Britain are more than a 10-minute walk from a park or green space, a charity has claimed. Fields in Trust has developed a “green space index” using new ordnance survey data to map the availability of parks and recreation grounds for communities across the country. It is warning large numbers of people who do not have easy access to parks nearby could miss out on the benefits they can provide for health and wellbeing, and it said the situation could get worse with public sector cuts. Although Britain has some 216,160 hectares (534,000 acres) of publicly-accessible local parks and green spaces, Fields in Trust said just 6% of this is legally protected through the organisation.

The charity says local parks are of huge benefit to Britons Credit: PA

With austerity leading to pressure on parks and green space provision, it said there is a risk that a lack of legal protection could lead to more areas being sold off or developed. Disadvantaged communities are likely to be most affected by any future losses, it warned. Fields in Trust, which was set up more than 90 years ago to champion open spaces and playing fields, is urging local authorities and landowners to take steps to legally protect the green areas they own. The green space index also ranks regions and nations of Britain against its standard of what should be the minimum provision of parks, play facilities and outdoor sport per 1,000 people. Scotland tops the index for green space provision and the largest amount that is protected, while London, Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West and North East of England all fall below the minimum level, Fields in Trust said. The average amount of green space per person in Britain is just over 35 square metres, less than half the size of a six-yard box on a football pitch.

Scotland tops the charity’s index for green space provision Credit: PA