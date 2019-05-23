Newsreader Jane Hill returns to work after revealing breast cancer treatment

BBC newsreader Jane Hill paid tribute to the NHS as she revealed she had undergone treatment for breast cancer while being off screens for six months. The presenter, 49, joked about Brexit and her void building pass as she headed back to the newsroom on Wednesday for the first time since November. Despite spending half a year away from the studio, it appeared to be business as usual for Hill, who anchored the BBC News at One programme.

Ahead of the bulletin, she tweeted: “Big day today. On air for the first time since November. Still… 6 months out of the newsroom… that’s been plenty of time to sort #Brexit, right…? “Oh, and in true #W1A style, my pass had been cancelled and I couldn’t get into the building. #welcomeback” Hill was welcomed back warmly by viewers and colleagues – both from the BBC and competitor news channels. She said she had been “overwhelmed” by well-wishes as she publicly revealed the reason for her prolonged absence.

