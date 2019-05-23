Podgy Percy the pug picked out for pet slimming competition

Percy needs to lose eight pounds to reach his ideal weight and will now have the help of the PDSA Pet Fit Club to reach his target.

Despite three walks a day he is still unable to run around like other dogs.

Owner Chloe Morrison, from Baillieston in Glasgow, wants to help Percy shed the weight in the competition, during which he will come up against eight other cats and dogs.

She said: “When we’re eating dinner he sits and stares at you with his puppy-dog eyes until you give him some food and my dad tends to feed him his leftovers, too, which is definitely adding to his weight gain.

“He’s a clever pooch. My mum had cooked some toast and had left it on the side while getting something from another room.

“When she came back he was half way down the garden with the whole piece of toast in his mouth.”

She added: “I’m really excited to be part of Pet Fit Club and I’m hoping it will help Percy to have a better quality of life and he can live to a ripe old age.

“I can’t wait to see his transformation.”