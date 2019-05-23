UK's last-place Eurovision entry has points deducted after 'calculation error'

The UK's Eurovision Song Contest entry - who came bottom - has had his score lowered by another five points after an "error" made while calculating the totals.

Organisers said Michael Rice's song Bigger Than Us actually scored just 11 points in Saturday's finale, not the 16 originally stated on the night.

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union said the error was down to an incorrect calculation used to create a substitute score after the Belarussian jury was dismissed.

In a statement, it blamed "human error" and said it "deeply regrets" the mistake.

Eurovision's top four - including winner Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands - remained unchanged, though Norway also had points deducted and dropped to sixth from fifth.

Laurence's song Arcade gained six points, bringing it to a total of 498.

Belarus' jury was dismissed after its semi-final votes were publicly revealed, breaking contest rules.

Despite finishing in 26th place, Hartlepool-born Rice insisted that he enjoyed the experience.