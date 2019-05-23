What the papers say – May 23

Speculation over the final throes of Theresa May’s premiership dominates Thursday’s papers. Many carry images of the “bleary-eyed” Prime Minister in the back of her car, the scenes said to be reminiscent of Margaret Thatcher’s departure from Downing Street. The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May “bunkered down” in Number 10 on Wednesday night after her Cabinet revolted over the final version of her Brexit Bill and leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom resigned.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs Leadsom said she was quitting because she no longer believed the PM’s Brexit plans delivered on the referendum result, The Independent says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The PM defied an attempt to force her from office, saying she would spend Thursday “campaigning vigorously” in the European elections, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But Mrs May was left facing the stark choice of whether to quit or be “turfed out” of Downing Street by her own party, The Guardian says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail reports that Mrs May is set to reveal details of her departure from Downing Street on Friday amid the threat of further resignations by ministers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tory MPs expect her to be out of office within days, according to the Financial Times.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The “isolated” Prime Minister appeared “bleary eyed” when she was photographed on Wednesday, The Sun reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror compares the image to one of Baroness Thatcher captured as she left Number 10 for the final time as prime minister in November 1990.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mrs May had earlier expressed how she had “tried everything I possibly can to find a way through” the Brexit morass, the Metro reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express asks how much more the beleaguered Mrs May can take.