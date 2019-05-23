Theresa May prepares for crunch 1922 Committee meeting as pressure builds for her to quit

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

Pressure is building on Theresa May to resign as prime minister as she prepares to meet - for what could be the final time - with the chair of the 1922 Committee. The resignation of one-time-ally Andrea Leadsom as leader of the Commons seems to have been the final blow but other Tories have been lining up to criticise her. When asked if she should resign, Conservative former deputy prime minister Lord Michael Heseltine responded: "Well, she's gone. "I mean have no illusions, she's sitting in Number 10 with no Cabinet, no friends, no party, no majority and no time."

It was amending her Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) to include an option of a second referendum which appears to have spelled the end for Mrs May and the chances of it passing are possibly as doomed as her premiership. Asked whether she intended to push ahead with it her spokesman would merely said that she hoped Parliament would find a way to deliver Brexit. When she meets with 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Friday he is expected to present her with an ultimatum from her MPs. Their demands will include that she drops her WAB completely and that she resigns as party leader by the end June in order to spark a leadership election, It has been reported. The WAB, which was due to be presented to the House of Commons on Thursday, was postponed by a government whip standing in for Mrs Leadsom who resigned on Wednesday evening.

Andrea Leadsom resigned as leader of the House of Commons over Theresa May's new Brexit offer. Credit: ITV News