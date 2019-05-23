Women's World Cup England team aiming to win in France after two semi-final exits

Members of the England team have set their sights on winning the World Cup when it kicks off next month in France.

With 15 days to go until the women’s tournament, manager Phil Neville and players spoke of their determination to go one better after two semi-final major tournament exits in a row.

Neville said the ambition is there and everyone is focused on the side’s opener against Scotland, who are playing in their first World Cup.

Describing his team as “probably one of the best prepared teams to leave this shore”, he said: “We have really open, frank discussions with them about our ambitions and our ambition is to go to the World Cup and try to win.

“If I were to stand here today and say I just want to get out the group stage and get to the quarter finals, I think my players would be really disappointed and wouldn’t want me as their manager.

“They want to go that next step and go to a final and hopefully win it.”