Youth projects to share more than £1.9 million

Film-making and virtual gaming workshops are among a range of projects for young people sharing a cash boost of more than £1.9 million. Across Scotland, 29 groups led by and for young people are being given a share of £1,937,260 from the Young Start fund, which aims to help young people to play an active part in realising their potential. They include Showcase the Street, based in Dundee, which receives £62,000 to deliver virtual reality gaming workshops in partnership with gaming students at Abertay University.

Young people aged between 10 and 18 will develop skills in gaming design, animation and audio recording, and will be given an opportunity to work towards an accredited qualification. Fergus Storrier, Showcase the Street chairman, said: “This is great news for Showcase the Street and our new project Showcase VR. “The young people are very excited about being able to develop this new technology in a way that proves positive for them and their community.” Young Start is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund and awards dormant bank and building society cash to youth-led projects. Front Lounge in Dundee is being awarded £99,579, which it will use to run a series of fashion and textile design workshops for young parents. Young people will learn new skills such as sewing, knitting, and fabric making with the opportunity to gain accreditation, as well as gaining hands on experience of establishing and running a social enterprise.

Young Start is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund Credit: Camelot/PA