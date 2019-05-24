A leadership contest that may solve nothing, says Robert Peston

Theresa May has beenforced from office by her own MPs because they concluded there would be no progress on delivering Brexit, or on anything important, while she remained their leader.

But if they thought her government was characterised by factionalism and chaos, they ain’t seen nothing yet.

Because the big facts of her failed government - no majority in parliament, religious divisions on how to leave the EU - cannot be wished away.

The Buddha would struggle to pacify and unite her fractious party. And the Buddha is unusual in not running to be Tory leader.

The coming weeks of battle for the Tory crown, which officially starts 10 June but is already happening in guerrilla skirmishes, will make Game of Thrones seem as tame as Teletubbies.

The point is that in a leadership contest, all pretence of ministerial unity and collective cabinet responsibility will go.

For weeks, there will be GINO, or government in name only, as the candidates argue over what their party is and should be, what’s wrong with Britain and how to fix it.