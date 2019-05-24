'A woman of courage': Juncker leads reaction from EU leaders following Theresa May's resignation

Theresa May with Jean-Claude Juncker during the EU-League of Arab States Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in February this year. Credit: PA

Leaders across Europe have marked Theresa May's resignation with messages of respect praising her valiant efforts during her tenure as Prime Minister. President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, described May as "a woman of courage," and said he viewed her resignation "without personal joy". However, many in the EU also used the opportunity to make it clear they wished for orderly discussions on Brexit to continue. French President Emmanuel Macron urged for "rapid clarification" from Britain on what it wants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel A German government spokeswoman said Ms Merkel noted Mrs May's decision ''with respect'' and added: "Germany continues to wish for an orderly British exit from the EU. This would require a successful vote in the House of Commons." Her official spokeswoman said the two leaders always "worked together in a good and trusting" relationship. French President Emmanuel Macron President Macron sent Mrs May a "personal message of support", praising her for a "courageous effort". However, he also used the opportunity to urge for "rapid clarification" from Britain on what it wants from Brexit. In a statement released by the Elysee Palace, Mr Macron said he stands ready to work with a new British prime minister, but that "the principles of the EU will continue to apply, with the priority on the smooth functioning of the EU".

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker Mr Juncker said that Mrs May was ''a woman of courage'' for whom he has great respect and that he ''followed Prime Minister May's announcement this morning without personal joy". He added he will "equally respect and establish working relations" with the new UK prime minister, "whoever that might be". The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier Mr Barnier said on Twitter: "I would like to express my full respect for @theresa--may and for her determination, as Prime Minister, in working towards the #UK's orderly withdrawal from the EU."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Mr Rutte said that he had spoken to Mrs May to convey his "thanks and respect" following her announcement. He tweeted that the "the deal reached between the European Union and Britain for an orderly Brexit remains on the table". Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz Mr Kurz tweeted: "I have known @theresa--may as a principled & head-strong politician steering her country in a time of great uncertainty. I wish her well. "I hope that despite her announcement to resign reason will prevail in the #UK & that her successor will see to an orderly #Brexit."

