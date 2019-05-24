Beware fake goods at bank holiday markets, councils warn

Bargain-hunters looking forward to bank holiday markets and car boot sales have been warned to avoid fake or shoddy goods that could be harmful or leave them out of pocket.

An increased number of markets and boot sales – known hotspots for counterfeit goods – are expected to be held this weekend and attendees have been asked to watch out for suspicious items and report them to police or Trading Standards.

Among the potentially problematic goods listed by the Local Government Association (LGA) are fake perfumes which could burn skin and contain lead, fake sunglasses that offer no UVA protection, dangerous electrical goods, flammable children’s clothes and unsafe toys.