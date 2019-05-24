Catholic church reaffirms dignity of life

“Today marks the first anniversary of the referendum which led to the legalisation of abortion in Ireland.

He said many voted for change with ambivalence and may not be happy with their choices.

Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran said he was saddened at last year’s decision to liberalise the regime surrounding early terminations.

The Catholic church has reaffirmed the fundamental dignity of life on the anniversary of Ireland’s abortion referendum.

“In marking this anniversary, we reaffirm our belief in the fundamental dignity and right to life of every human being from conception to natural death.

“This is not simply a matter of faith, it is what reason and common sense suggests.

“There remains a real sadness that the majority of Irish people, for a variety of reasons, said yes to abortion if not for themselves, then at least as an option for others.

“We believe that there are many who voted yes with a certain ambivalence and who may now not be entirely happy with their choice.”

He expressed gratitude that so many people remained committed to what he termed the Gospel of Life.

“The challenge now remains for us, in these changed circumstances, to find new and more effective ways to serve life and to bear witness to the essential goodness and beauty of every life.

“This is the mission of the new Council for Life established by the Irish Catholic Bishops, but it is a mission that we share with all who recognise the right to life, believers and non-believers alike.”