Dog walkers warned over risk of serious hand injuries

Dog walkers could be putting themselves at risk of serious hand injuries by controlling their pets incorrectly, surgeons have warned.

Misuse of leads and collars is causing “many serious injuries” among animal lovers, according to the British Society for Surgery of the Hand (BSSH).

According to the RSPCA, there are approximately eight and a half million dogs kept as pets in the UK.

The BSSH said one hospital alone, the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, saw 30 serious hand injuries caused by “dog lead or collar misuse” in just one year.

Fractures, dislocations, lacerations and friction burns are among the injuries seen by doctors treating unfortunate dog owners.

As well as being painful and traumatic, some injuries can be seriously debilitating and take up to a year to properly recover from, surgeons say.

The BSSH has issued advice on how to hold leads and collars in a way that minimises the risk of injury.