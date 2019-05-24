Driver jailed for four years after Somerset house crash that killed 90-year-old

A banned driver who crashed a van into a house killing a 90-year-old woman inside has been jailed for four years.

Tracy Bibby, 35, had been “showing off” before she lost control of the Ford Transit and it smashed through the front of Joan Woodier’s home in Clevedon, north Somerset.

The van was left embedded in the front wall of the house, which collapsed on Mrs Woodier as she spoke to her son Alan Woodier on the phone at about 8.30pm on April 18 last year.

Bibby, of Rushmore, Clevedon, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while driving while disqualified following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Judge Michael Cullum jailed Bibby for four years and imposed an extended driving disqualification of six years.

The court heard Bibby had previously been banned from driving in 2006 and in 2016, when she was handed a three-year disqualification order.

“Because of your disqualification, you shouldn’t have been driving that van at all,” the judge told Bibby.

“You chose to do so wholly unnecessarily. You swerved the van from side to side. That appears to have destabilised the van.

“You were in some way showing off. The reality is what you did meant the van lost control. What then happened was tragic.

“The degree of the impact on the house was very significant. Mrs Woodier was effectively killed under the rubble.

“From her point of view, she would have been in no danger at all.”