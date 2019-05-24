Harry takes to polo field in Rome for charity match

The Duke of Sussex will take to a polo field in Italy for his annual fundraising event in aid of his charity Sentebale.

Harry will travel to Rome for the Sentebale Polo Cup which will raise funds and awareness for the organisation’s work supporting children and young people living with HIV.

Sentebale was founded by the duke and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help the most vulnerable children and young people in southern Africa get support to lead healthy and productive lives.

Richard Miller, chief executive of Sentebale, thanked their sponsors and said: “Partnerships like these are invaluable to us being able to deliver quality programmes of education, care and psychosocial support to many young people whose lives have been affected by the HIV epidemic in southern Africa.”