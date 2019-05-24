How does a Conservative Party leadership contest work?

The race to find Theresa May’s successor as leader of the Conservative Party has begun. While she holds the fort at 10 Downing Street, continuing in her role as Prime Minister, her party will begin a two-stage process that could take as little as six weeks, starting on June 10.

Firstly, there’s the parliamentary stage.

Those Conservative MPs who want the top job will put their names forward to the chair of the 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady, who oversees the contest. In 2016, each leadership candidate needed two MPs to nominate them (a proposer and seconder) in order to get on the ballot paper.

MPs then vote in order to whittle the names down to two candidates.

Each MP is issued a ballot paper and votes in secret. The first round usually takes place on the first Tuesday after the close of nominations.

In each round, the candidate with the fewest votes is knocked out. Votes have historically taken place on alternate Tuesdays and Thursday until only two MPs remain. It’s a pretty quick and brutal process, and should be completed within two weeks.