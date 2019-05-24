LGBT activist remains in exile as Kenya upholds anti-gay laws

George Barasa is a gospel singer who is well know back home in Kenya - but after he came out in 2013, he was soon counting the cost of that fame.

"I’ve been arrested four or five times, just for walking down the street, the police know me,'' he tells me.

As well as the arrests, he's been beaten by a mob, and when he helped make a music video that told the story of his life’s struggles, the authorities tried to ban it.

"They issued a warrant for my arrest and all the band. They called it promoting homosexuality.

"It made no sense. We were just trying to talk about how hard it is to be gay or lesbian. To get a conversation started. People had gone quiet."

By 2017, he feared for his life and fled to South Africa, where he's seeking asylum, and where we met today as he awaited news from Nairobi on the eagerly anticipated High Court ruling on Kenya’s anti-gay laws.