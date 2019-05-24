New police chief for Northern Ireland to be appointed

Northern Ireland’s new police chief constable is expected to be named later.

George Hamilton steps down as head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) next month.

Four candidates to replace him in the £207,500-a-year job include officers from within the force and the rest of the UK.

They are: PSNI deputy chief constable Stephen Martin; assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton; Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher, who is probing the activities of the Army’s highest ranking spy during the Troubles; and former chief constable of Cheshire Police Simon Byrne.

Interviews were carried out on Thursday and more are due on Friday before independent oversight body the Policing Board meets to agree its choice.

The next chief is being chosen by a panel of seven board members.