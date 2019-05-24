New record for UK flights expected on Friday

The number of flights operating in UK airspace is set to reach an all-time high on Friday.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats expects to handle more than six flights per minute and break the previous daily record of 8,854 set on May 25 2018.

The spike on Friday is due to a combination of factors, such as the bank holiday weekend, school half-term, the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival.

It may not be long before the record is broken again, as May 31 will see a surge in chartered flights and private jets flying from the UK to Madrid as Liverpool and Tottenham fans travel to the Champions League final.