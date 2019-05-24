Schoolchildren to strike again in demand for action on climate change

Pupils across Scotland will once again demand urgent action to tackle climate change in the second global school strike. Hundreds of children took part in demonstrations across the UK as part of a day of global strike action held in March. Events were held at locations including outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and at George Square in Glasgow.

Later on Friday, pupils will take part in marches through Edinburgh and Glasgow, finishing once again at the Parliament and George Square, while protests will also be held in towns and cities across the country including Aberdeen, Fort William, Skelmorlie, Aboyne, Fort William, Peebles, Nairn, Stirling and Ullapool. At the SNP conference last month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared a “climate emergency”, noting she had been inspired by demonstrating pupils. Ms Sturgeon told her party’s conference: “I met some of the young climate change campaigners who’ve gone on strike from school to raise awareness of their cause. “They want governments around the world to declare a climate emergency. They say that’s what the science tells us. And they are right. “So today, as First Minister of Scotland, I am declaring that there is a climate emergency. And Scotland will live up to our responsibility to tackle it.”

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government also agreed to set a target of net-zero emissions by 2045 – an aim described by experts as the “most ambitious in the world”. It followed recommendations set out by the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) that Scotland meet the target five years ahead of the UK in 2050. Glasgow and Edinburgh have also both outlined their aims to cut greenhouse emissions and to become the UK’s first “net zero” city. The climate strikes by pupils were started in August 2018 by the Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg and have since been mirrored across the world.

Scottish pupils have been inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA