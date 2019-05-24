'She really tried': Public defend Theresa May who 'was let down by her party'

She may have lost the confidence of her party but in the eyes of some members of the public, Theresa May did not fail the country.

Residents in North Yorkshire believe Mrs May was let down by her cabinet and Tory MPs who seemed intent on ousting her but she did not help herself by failing to deliver on Brexit.

The Prime Minister made an emotional resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday morning and became visibly upset and tearful as her words came to an end.

She said it had been ''the honour'' of her life to serve ''the country that I love'' as she revealed her departure date of June 7.

In Skipton, North Yorkshire, a traditional Tory voting heartland, there was some sympathy for Mrs May but also little surprise at her decision to go.