Spice Girls kick off reunion tour in Dublin

Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

The iconic Spice Girls have been gearing up for their reunion tour which is set to kick off in Dublin on Friday evening in front of 75,000 people. Croke Park will see the pop girl group's first reunion on stage since their special cameo at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. Posh won't join Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby Spice on their tour. The group, which formed in 1994, have performed as a four-piece before, when Geri quit the band in 1998, before going on hiatus in 2000. ITV News' Corespondent Peter Smith has met up with a few superfans in the Irish capital ahead of tonight's concert.

One of the thousands of fans who will be seeing the Spice Girls is Clara Caslin, who also saw the girls on their 1998 Spice World tour. When asked about the band's appeal after all this time, she said: "It's girl power, just girl power. I think it's just their music is so, you know, you hear a Spice Girls song and you're going to dance, you're not going to sit there like, you know. She added: "I've felt this way since the first time I ever heard the Spice Girls, you know a Spice Girls song comes on and it's just let's go!"

The Spice Girls last performed together at the closing ceremony of London 2012. Credit: PA

Radio presenters Rebecca Shekleton and Dara Quilty, who work for Dublin's 98 FM station, are excited to see the 90's girl band and have even rebranded the station calling it Spice FM for the day. The pair have also predicted what songs the Spice Girls will open the concert with. Quilty said he thinks the Spice Girls will open with Wannabe and Shekleton hopes it is Spice Up Your Life.

Radio presenters Rebecca Shekleton and Dara Quilty tell Peter Smith their predictions for what musical number the Spice Girls will open their comeback tour with. Credit: ITV News

Baby Spice said she "really hopes" Posh Spice will see her former bandmates on the tour. The Heart FM presenter said: "She's emailed me this morning so it's lovely - I hope she comes along." Bunton added she had "butterflies in my tummy" and she was wary about putting on her trademark, platform Buffalo boots "cause I've fallen over in them a few times". She said the band were getting on, but quipped: "It's the first night tonight, so who knows what's going to happen." Meanwhile Victoria Beckham has wished her fellow Spice Girls good luck as they start their comeback tour on Instagram.

The band had to deny rumours of a rift in April following Brown's claims that she had a one-night stand with Horner in the Spice Girls' heyday. Horner shared images of the set-up for the performance, which features an imposing Spice World sculpture and large screens on each side of the stage.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.