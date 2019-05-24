Theresa May abandons her attempt to 'serve the country she loves', writes Robert Peston
It is official. Theresa May will resign as Tory party leader on 7 June and will continue as caretaker prime minister for a few short weeks.
An emotional moment, possibly for much of the nation, certainly for her: she gulped and her eyes became tearful at the close.
Her three years in office have been turbulent, totally dominated by a Brexit she has failed to deliver.
Time to pass on the chalice; and what she did not say is that the chalice is just as likely to be poisonous for her successor as it has been for her.
Given the absence of a majority for her party, there is unlikely to be any resolution of the Brexit crisis or indeed any progress on fixing Britain this side of a general election.
So hold your breath: first we’ll have a new Tory leader and PM; shortly after, weeks or months later, that new PM will almost certainly have to go to the country and seek our endorsement.