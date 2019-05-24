Tearful Theresa May to resign as Conservative leader on June 7

Theresa May was visiably emotional as she announced her resignation. Credit: PA

A tearful Theresa May announced she will resign as Conservative leader on June 7 after failing to deliver her Brexit deal. Speaking outside Downing Street this morning, she outlined her plan to resign after facing increasing calls from within her own party and the opposition benches to step down. The Prime Minister struggled to fight back the tears as she said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve "the country that I love".

Mrs May said she had "done my best" to deliver a Brexit deal as she made a statement about her future. She said: "It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit." "I have striven to make the UK a country that works not just for a privileged few but for everyone and to honour the result of the EU referendum."

Theresa May announces her resignation outside Downing Street. Credit: PA

As her speech drew to a close, the Conservative leader appeared to break down in tears, with her voice visibly cracking. She concluded: "I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honour of my life to hold. "The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last. I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love."

Mrs May had set out plans try to put her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill to parliament this week, but it looked unlikely that her deal would get sufficient backing after both the DUP and Labour announced they would not vote for the deal. Mrs May met Sir Graham Brady on Friday, the head of the backbench Conservative MPs 1922 committee, where she detailed her plans to step down before publicly announcing her resignation. Members of Mrs May's cabinet were quick to issue statements about the incumbent Prime Minister, praising her bravery and resolve to try and break through the Brexit impasse.

Theresa May walks about into Downing Street after annoucing her resignation. Credit: PA

Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from the Cabinet on Thursday following Theresa May's latest attempt to get her Withdrawal Bill through Parliament, tweeted: "A very dignified speech by @theresa--may. An illustration of her total commitment to country and duty. She did her utmost, and I wish her all the very best."

Amber Rudd said: Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd tweeted: "The Prime Minister has shown great courage. She is a public servant who did all she could to bring Brexit to a resolution. "Her sense of duty is something everyone should admire and aspire to."

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss, a candidate to replace Mrs May, tweeted: "Very dignified statement from the Prime Minister. She has put her all into the job and has shown huge resilience at this difficult time. #ThankYou #PMStatement"