UK Weather Forecast: Mostly dry and warm across England & Wales tomorrow, outbreaks of rain Northern Ireland & Scotland
Northern Scotland will remain quite cloudy with some patchy rain. Elsewhere any lingering showers will ease to leave a largely dry night with clear spells.
Rain will move in across Northern Ireland early tomorrow morning, spreading across Scotland and parts of northern England later. Most of England and Wales will be fine and warm with sunny spells. A few scattered showers in the southeast.