What's the point of royal reporting? Behind the scenes of covering the Royal Family

This is our podcast Air Time, where ITV Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale is joined by ITV News correspondents and producers to take you behind the scenes and reveal the story behind getting big stories on the air, plus take a deeper dive into the issues raised by their reports.

In this episode, Mary speaks to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship on what it's like to cover the Royal Family, how the relationship between the media and royals including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has changed in the social media age - and what he says to those who question the value of reporting on the royals at all.

Subscribe to Air Time to hear more from our correspondents and producers about the story behind the stories they cover.

For more royal news, you can watch or listen to The Royal Rota podcast, presented by Chris Ship - the latest episodes are here.