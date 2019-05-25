- ITV Report
-
British climber latest to die on slopes of Mount Everest
A British climber has died on the slopes of Mount Everest.
He has been named in Nepal as 44-year-old Robin Fisher, who perished on Saturday morning after reaching the summit of the world's highest mountain.
His partner, Kristyn Carriere, who was at the base camp, said on Facebook: "He got his goal. My heart is broken. It was his ultimate challenge."
The Foreign Office is aware of reports but has not yet been formally informed of any incident.
It follows the death of an Irish climber in the early hours of Friday.
Kevin Hynes, 56, died in his tent at 7,000 metres after turning back before reaching the summit.
The father of two was part of a group from UK-based climbing company 360 Expeditions which was attempting to scale the world's highest mountain.
It's known at least six people have died in the past week on Everest, with some reports suggesting the death toll has reached double figures.
- ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie reports on the human traffic jam on the mountain
His death comes a week after Trinity College professor Seamus (Shay) Lawless, aged 39 and from Bray, Co Wicklow, fell during his descent from the peak having achieved a lifetime ambition of reaching the summit.
The search for Mr Lawless has been called off.
An American climber, Austrian climber and two Indian climbers are also reported to have died in the last week.
The deaths come as a striking picture posted on social media illustrated just how many people were attempting to climb the mountain.
The image, by climber Nirmal Purja, shows a huge human traffic jam on the mountain. The queues are making the descent riskier.