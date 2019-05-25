British climber latest to die on slopes of Mount Everest

A British climber has died on the slopes of Mount Everest.

He has been named in Nepal as 44-year-old Robin Fisher, who perished on Saturday morning after reaching the summit of the world's highest mountain.

His partner, Kristyn Carriere, who was at the base camp, said on Facebook: "He got his goal. My heart is broken. It was his ultimate challenge."

The Foreign Office is aware of reports but has not yet been formally informed of any incident.

It follows the death of an Irish climber in the early hours of Friday.

Kevin Hynes, 56, died in his tent at 7,000 metres after turning back before reaching the summit.

The father of two was part of a group from UK-based climbing company 360 Expeditions which was attempting to scale the world's highest mountain.

It's known at least six people have died in the past week on Everest, with some reports suggesting the death toll has reached double figures.