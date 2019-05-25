Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Comic Con London: Colourful pictures of cosplayers at popular event

Cosplayers dress up in a colourful array of costumes at Comic Con. Credit: PA

Fans dressed as superheroes, video game characters and movie monsters have been descending on ExCel London in the capital for the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.

From Spiderman to the xenomorph creature from the Alien movie franchise, the cosplayers certainly provided a colourful spectacle in the Newham area of the city.

MCM London Comic Con runs from May 24-26.

Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in Marvel's Captain America and Avengers films, will make an appearance across all three days.

Cosplayers arrive for the second day of MCM Comic Con at the ExCel London in east London. Credit: PA
A cosplayer dressed as Alien from Alien vs. Predator. Credit: PA
The event is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the pop culture calendar. Credit: PA
The convention is usually held in the last weekend in May and October. Credit: PA
Harriet Day (left) and Jade Mogford (right) arrive dressed as the Tohsaka sisters from the anime Fate. Credit: PA
Henry White from Mansfield arrives dressed as Diva Plavalaguna from the Fifth Element. Credit: PA
The event is held over three days. Credit: PA
Wearing a costume is not mandatory, but many ticket holders take the opportunity to do so. Credit: PA
A tale as old as time … Beauty and the Beast make an appearance. Credit: PA