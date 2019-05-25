Comic Con London: Colourful pictures of cosplayers at popular event

Fans dressed as superheroes, video game characters and movie monsters have been descending on ExCel London in the capital for the second day of the MCM London Comic Con.

From Spiderman to the xenomorph creature from the Alien movie franchise, the cosplayers certainly provided a colourful spectacle in the Newham area of the city.

MCM London Comic Con runs from May 24-26.

Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in Marvel's Captain America and Avengers films, will make an appearance across all three days.