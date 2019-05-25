Warning over 'scaremongering' reports that universities could be hit hard by cuts to tuition fees

A review of tuition fees is reportedly considering whether to reduce the cap to £7,500. Credit: PA

Claims of financial hardship among universities have been branded “scaremongering” by the education secretary amid speculation that a review will recommend a cut in tuition fees. Damian Hinds said “hyperbolic warnings” were misrepresenting the situation facing institutions, most of which have healthy balance sheets. The minister made the comments after concerns were raised that cutting tuition fees would harm students and even push several universities into bankruptcy. A review of tuition fees commissioned by Theresa May is reported to be considering whether to reduce the cap to £7,500. Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said any reduction in fees must be made up in full by the Government.

Mr Hinds said: “The financial sustainability of our universities is clearly important to the staff and students of those institutions, as well as the local economies and communities they serve. “But with the vast majority of universities in a good financial position, hyperbolic warnings from some on universities’ finances are distorting the overall picture.” The Education Secretary said that Britain’s universities had enjoyed rising student numbers and increased tuition fee income since the financial crash, whereas most sectors had had to reduce their expenditure. Mr Hinds added: “I do understand universities are facing some challenges, but reports of financial hardship across the entire sector is scaremongering. “Most universities have healthy balance sheets." Mr Jarvis warned cutting fees would lead to “bigger class sizes, poorer facilities, labs and libraries, a worsening student experience, job cuts and less money to support access and retention”. “It could damage research, reduces the number of highly-skilled employees that business needs and harm our international competitiveness,” he told FE News. “If Theresa May’s review of post-18 education recommends a cut in tuition fees, the funding gap must be made up in full by a government teaching grant. “A funding cut for universities would be a political choice which harms students, the economy and communities that benefit from universities.” According to figures from Universities UK, £35.7 billion went into UK higher education institutions in 2016-17.

