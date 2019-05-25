- ITV Report
Four children 'rescued' from Sheffield house released from hospital
Four children who were "rescued" from an incident in Sheffield where in which two boys died have been released from hospital.
Teenagers, Two boys, aged 13 and 14, die after 'serious incident' in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.
On Saturday afternoon, the four other children who were rescued have now been released.
They are aged 11, 10, three and seven months and cannot be named for legal reasons.
Police were called to the semi-detached property at around 7.30am on Friday.
Police gave no indication about the nature o the incident but said it was confined to one property.
A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, police said.
A spokesman said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
People living nearby saw more than a dozen police cars and four ambulances arrive on the tree-lined road and an air ambulance land in the grounds of Hartley Brook Primary Academy, just 100 metres from the scene.
Gregg House Road resident Aaron Brunskill said neighbours came out into the street, adding: "The police weren't telling us anything.
"I know there's children there. I've just seen them walking back to the shops and that's all I know."