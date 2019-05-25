Four children 'rescued' from Sheffield house released from hospital

Police at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after six children were taken to hospital following a Credit: PA

Four children who were "rescued" from an incident in Sheffield where in which two boys died have been released from hospital. Teenagers, Two boys, aged 13 and 14, die after 'serious incident' in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said. On Saturday afternoon, the four other children who were rescued have now been released.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended and transported six children to hospital. Credit: ITV Calendar

They are aged 11, 10, three and seven months and cannot be named for legal reasons. Police were called to the semi-detached property at around 7.30am on Friday. Police gave no indication about the nature o the incident but said it was confined to one property. A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, police said. A spokesman said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Two people were arrested in relation to the incident on Friday. Credit: PA