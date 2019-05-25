Lewis Capaldi serves up treat by dishing out Greggs to customers

Lewis Capaldi has been serving Greggs to unsuspecting customers. Credit: PA

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has been celebrating his Number One album by serving Greggs to unsuspecting customers. Dressed in full Greggs uniform, including hairnet, the Scottish muscian surprised festival-goers by turning up at one of the popular baker's Middlesborough outlets.

The 22-year-old told fans he was on work experience and served by breakfasts, coffees, sandwiches and pastries. It wasn't long until word got out that Capaldi was at the Stokesley Road outlet, near to where BBC's Big Weekend gig is hosted, and fans rushed to meet him.

Capaldi took time to chat to fans before performing outside the front of the shop. The hit singer, who has gathered a huge following online through his funny social media posts, was filmed playing guitar and singing "I love Greggs" outside the shop on Saturday.

The baker said it is using specially-branded Capaldi bags for the duration of the weekend. Capaldi's debut album Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent went straight to number on last week, becoming the fastest-selling debut album of 2019.

Capaldi has the fastest selling debut album of 2019. Credit: PA