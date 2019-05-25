More Tories set to enter leadership contest as race for new PM begins

More candidates are expected to enter the Tory leadership race to challenge frontrunner Boris Johnson for the Conservative Party crown.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd ruled herself out of the contest, but speculation mounted that Health Secretary Matt Hancock would announce on Saturday that he was in the running.

More than a dozen Tories are understood to be considering a bid, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt indicating he will be in the race.

The new Tory leader looks set to take over as prime minister at the end of July after Theresa May finally laid out a timetable for her exit from Downing Street.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson, who has emerged as the bookies’ favourite, stressed he would be prepared to back a no-deal departure to ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31.

The timetable for the contest will see nominations close in the week of June 10, with MPs involved in a series of votes to whittle down what is set to be a crowded field to a final two contenders.

Tory party members will then decide who wins the run-off.