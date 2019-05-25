Counter-terror police launch manhunt after 13 injured in Lyon explosion

Authorities have released this image of the suspect wanted in connection to the blast in Lyon.

French police have launched a manhunt after an explosion injured 13 people in Lyon. Counter-terror prosectuor, Remy Heitz, said an investigation was launched into the "attempted murderer in relation with a terrorist undertaking". No group has claimed responsibility of the blast, he added.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered injured after the explosion on a busy pedestrian street, with 11 still in hospital on Saturday morning. French President Emmanuel Macron called the explosion an “attack” on Friday.

Thirteen people were injured in the blast in Lyon. Credit: AP

Mr Heitz described video surveillance that shows the suspect heading towards Lyon city centre on a bicycle on Friday afternoon. The man was seen arriving on foot, pushing his bike, in the pedestrian Victor Hugo street. He was seen leaving a paper bag on a concrete block in the middle of the street near a bakery, Mr Heitz said.

The suspect immediately returned to his bike and left by the same path. One minute later, the explosion shattered the glass of a cooler in the bakery. Investigators at the scene have found screws, metallic balls, a triggering device that can be used remotely and plastic pieces that may come from the explosive device.

Scene of the explosion in Lyon Credit: Sebastien Erome/AP