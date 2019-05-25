Pope compares abortion to ‘hiring a hitman’

Pope Francis has said abortion can never be condoned, even when the foetus is gravely sick or malformed.

During an audience with participants of a Vatican-sponsored anti-abortion conference, Francis said opposition to abortion is not a religious issue but a human one.

He asked: “Is it licit to throw away a life to resolve a problem?

"Is it licit to hire a hitman to resolve a problem?”

He urged doctors and priests to support families to carry such pregnancies to term.