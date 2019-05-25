What the papers say – May 25

Theresa May’s emotional resignation announcement is on every front page on Saturday. Images of the Prime Minister breaking down in tears as she told how it had been “the honour of my life” to serve as leader fill the fronts of the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and The Sun.

The Guardian says Mrs May’s resignation kicked off a “frantic scramble” among senior Tories who want to become Britain’s next prime minister.

The Times says the leadership contest could “plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with leadership hopeful Boris Johnson’s vow to take Britain out of the EU on October 31 “deal or no deal” if he succeeds Mrs May as PM.

The Financial Times says Mrs May’s resignation raises the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is demanding a general election, the i weekend says.

And the Daily Star figuratively illustrates Mrs May’s departure with Star Trek references.