A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in North London
Police were called to Alderman's Hill in Enfield, where a male was discovered by members of the public with stab wounds.
It's thought he may have been attacked in nearby Broomfield Park before making his way onto the street.
Officers have closed off the road while investigations continue, but the victim is no longer considered to be in a life threatening condition.
An arrest has been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD7831/26May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.