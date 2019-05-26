European election results expected to give victory to Farage

Nigel Farage appears set to be the big winner as the Tories and Labour discover the extent of the mauling they have suffered in the European Parliament elections. The last polls closed across Europe on Sunday, meaning results can be announced in the UK from the election that took place on Thursday, with Mr Farage’s Brexit Party widely expected to triumph.

Credit: PA Graphics

The Liberal Democrats, from the opposite side of the Brexit divide, are also expected to pick up votes in a sign that the country remains deeply split over the issue of Europe. In an early indication of the Brexit Party surge, in the first declared result Labour lost a seat in the North East region of England.

The Brexit Party picked up two seats and 38.7% of the vote, double Labour’s vote share which gave it one seat – in 2014 Labour won two seats with Ukip on one. Prominent Tory Brexiteer Daniel Hannan acknowledged he faced losing his seat in South East England as the party faced a “total wipeout”. With Theresa May already heading for the exit, having said she will quit as Tory leader on June 7, the vote will be an indication of the scale of the challenge facing her successor. On the Labour side, shadow chancellor John McDonnell said his party was braced for a “good kicking” in the election. Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said the party must “find some backbone” and fully commit to a second referendum on Brexit to have any chance of winning the next general election. A dismal set of results – particularly if votes drift to pro-EU rivals the Lib Dems, the Greens and Change UK – could heap pressure on Jeremy Corbyn to change course. But Mr McDonnell told Sky News: “It would have been easy to go to one side, go to the Remain side and ignored all those people who voted Leave – that’s not the nature of our party. “We are the party that is trying to bring people back together again. “That’s been difficult electorally for us in these elections, of course it has. “But now we have got to move on.”

Mr Watson said: “Our performance (in the European elections) is a direct result of our mealy-mouthed backing for a public vote on Brexit when it is being demanded loud and clear by the overwhelming majority of our members and voters. “Polls show Labour has been losing up to four times more voters to parties giving full backing to a people’s vote than to (Nigel) Farage. “And those same polls show we would have beaten him by a country mile if we had unambiguously backed a public vote on any form of Brexit.” He added: “Never again can we find ourselves hedging our bets when we needed to make an historic choice about which side we’re on.” A Lib Dem source told the Press Association the party was expecting to give the Tories and Labour a fright. “Results are likely to make for very worried people in CCHQ (Conservative campaign HQ) and Labour HQ about how many seats we could pick up in a general (election),” the source said.