Teenager charged with murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney

A murder investigation was launched after 17-year-old Jodie died following a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill, on March 1.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager was charged with murder and possession of a stun gun on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney.

Three other people have been charged with her murder: Manuel Petrovic, of Highfield Road, Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 16-year-old boy from Romford.

They are due to stand trial on September 2 at the Old Bailey.

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

The 17-year-old is due before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.