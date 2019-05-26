MMA fighter Paddy Holohan elected to Irish county council

Paddy Holohan, who fought five times in the UFC, won a seat on South Dublin County Council after running as a candidate for Sinn Fein.

The 31-year-old first-time candidate celebrated at the count centre at City West in Dublin after clinching a seat in the Tallaght South electoral area.

Mr Holohan was forced to retire from the UFC in 2016 due to a rare blood disorder. He now runs his own gym, SBG Dublin 24 in Tallaght.