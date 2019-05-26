NHS-wide ban on sale of high-energy drinks to under-16s

The sale of high-energy drinks to under-16s will be banned at NHS sites across Scotland from later this year. From November 30, all retail units operating at health service locations will have to comply with the ban, which will apply to drinks with an added caffeine content of more than 150mg/litre. It will also be adopted by all NHS-run catering sites as part of a bid to increase the amount of healthier food and drinks in shops in NHS buildings

The restrictions will be introduced in a bid to increase the amount of healthier food on offer in NHS buildings Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The ban will be introduced as an update to the Healthcare Retail Standard – a set of criteria that all retailers operating in NHS sites in Scotland must adhere to. New restrictions on baby food are also set to be introduced in a move to help ensure healthy eating behaviours are instilled at the earliest possible stage. It means must have no added sugar or salt, as well as being unsweetened. Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “The Healthcare Retail Standard supports healthier eating across the NHS estate and it is right that our hospitals show a lead in providing food and drink which is health promoting. “The HRS ensures that at least 50% of food and 70% of drinks on sale are healthier options. “This supports the Scottish Government’s strategy of working to improve Scotland’s diet and tackle health inequalities.”

