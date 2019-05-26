Sir Mo Farah and Andrew Strauss join runners at Vitality Westminster Mile

Sir Mo Farah and former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss will be among the elite athletes, fun runners and charity fundraisers taking part in the Vitality Westminster Mile on Sunday. Strauss will be joined by England’s ICC men’s World Cup squad, the Middlesex team and hundreds of people from the cricket world for the Ruth Strauss Foundation Family Mile. The 12.10pm run is the inaugural event for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, founded by the former cricketer in memory of his wife who died in December 2018 from a rare form of lung cancer.

Andrew and Ruth Strauss at Wimbledon in 2015 Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Strauss said: “Ruth loved families spending time together and it will be wonderful to see so many families come together on Sunday May 26 to celebrate her life.” Sir Mo – who is hoping for his sixth victory in the Vitality London 10,000 on Monday May 27 – will be cheering on runners in the family events and running alongside some lucky entrants.

Sir Mo Farah finished the Virgin Money London Marathon in fifth place Credit: Paul Harding/PA

The Vitality Westminster Mile is the world’s biggest timed mile with events for all ages and abilities. The Olympians Mile at 1.55pm brings together athletes who have competed for Great Britain in any sport at any Olympic Games (summer or winter).

