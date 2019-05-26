Smacking ban ‘will do nothing to help vulnerable children’

A ban on smacking in Scotland is “unnecessary” and will “do nothing to help vulnerable children”, campaigners have claimed. Scottish Green MSP John Finnie has brought forward a member’s bill, which if passed would remove the defence of “justifiable assault” in Scots law, which allows parents to use physical punishment on children. A majority of MSPs on Scottish Parliament’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee last week stated their support for the proposed legislation.

But some campaigners have suggested it could lead to the criminalisation of parents. In an open letter, a group of academics, parenting experts and campaigners have urged MSPs to oppose it. “We are deeply concerned by legislation before the Scottish Parliament to remove the defence of reasonable chastisement and introduce a ‘smacking ban’,” the group write in their letter. “It is unnecessary, will do nothing to help vulnerable children and will instead cause traumatic intervention in good families. “The discourse around smacking is dishonest. It conflates ‘hitting’ and violence with smacking. “But violence against children is already outlawed under current legislation.” It adds: “The reasonable chastisement defence merely allows a caring parent to use a light tap on the hand or bottom without being charged with an assault. “A careful examination of the evidence does not find that light, infrequent physical discipline is harmful to children. “Major studies on smacking are often misinterpreted or misused by academics seeking to further their own political agenda.”

