Donald Trump plays down North Korean missile threat

Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in February. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has downplayed recent North Korean missile tests in an apparent contradiction of his national security adviser. The US president tweeted from Tokyo that the tests are not a concern for him — even though they are for Japan. Mr Trump also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s attacks on one of his Democratic rivals, former vice president Joe Biden, had made him smile. The remarks were the latest example of Mr Trump’s willingness to publicly undermine senior advisers, flout democratic norms and side with totalitarian leaders, even on the world stage.

He did so this time during a four-day state visit to Japan where he will become the first leader to meet with the country’s new emperor. “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Mr Trump tweeted in one of a flurry of early morning messages that suggested he had spent little time sleeping after the lengthy flight to Asia. “Some” of his “people” appear to include national security adviser John Bolton, who told reporters at a briefing Saturday ahead of Mr Trump’s arrival that a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea earlier this month were a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. “In terms of violating UN Security Council resolutions, there is no doubt about that,” said Mr Bolton, responding to the May 4 and May 9 tests that ended a pause in launches that began in late 2017. Mr Trump ignored a shouted question on Sunday about whether he agreed with Mr Bolton’s assessment. Mr Trump and other administration officials have sought to downplay the significance of the tests, insisting they do not violate an agreement Mr Trump reached with Mr Kim for a moratorium on launches.

Mr Trump tweeted shortly after arriving in Japan where he will meet the country's new emperor. Credit: PA